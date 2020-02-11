THE cost of bins and parking are set to rise in York in April.

And council tax is also set to increase - by 3.99 per cent - under City of York Council's budget proposals.

Here are some of the charges that are set to be increased by the council - and fees that will remain the same.

The price of replacement bins is set to increase - with a basic 180-litre wheelie bin set to go up from £44 to £45.

And while the first garden waste bin collection is free, additional green bins will cost £40 to collect.

Replacement recycling boxes will remain free of charge.

The fees for dropping off certain items - like rubble and plasterboard - at Hazel Court Waste Recycling Centre are also set to increase.

Parking costs across the city will rise. While the cost of the first residents' parking permit will remain at £99.95, the second will increase in price from £187.50 to £192.50, with the price of third and fourth permits also rising.

Fees for parking in council car parks, on-street parking and coach car parks will rise.

But controversial plans to increase the cost of parking at Monks Cross Park&Ride from £5 to £10 have been scrapped.

The price of parking at the site - without getting the bus into the city centre - would remain at £5. There had been fears fans may be charged £10 to park there on match days.

Guesthouse parking permits will go up in price to £440 - and a book of 30 hotel parking scratchcards will increase to £275.

Licences for busking, selling ice cream and selling food within the city walls are also set to increase.

A one day pass to busk in the city centre will go from £20.50 to £21.

In contrast, all council fees for taxi drivers - such as licences and inspections - will be frozen.

The budget will be discussed at a council meeting on Thursday.