A CHAMPION of racial equality in York has died after an eight month battle against cancer, aged 62.

Rita Sanderson, of Heworth, who was married to Peter and had two children, Rebecca and Rory, was the director of YREN - York Racial Equality Network -for 20 years, supporting black and ethnic minority people and those of all ethnicities and faiths.

She supported the York Annual International Meal hosted by the York Interfaith Group and was active in a number of local Committees such as Rowntrees Derwenthorpe Development and North Yorkshire Police Race Hate Crime Committee.

“Throughout her career she spent her time helping the most vulnerable people in the city,” said her husband Peter.

She was involved in youth work at Burnholme youth centre, the 68 Centre, Huntington, Kingsway North, Derwent and Chapelfields, and took groups of young people on trips out of York, including one to the French Riviera with a group from Burnholme youth centre.

Earlier, she worked as manager of Special Needs Activities and Play Provisions for York (SNAPPY) and had spent two years in the Cayman Islands with her family, finding it a lifechanging experience, becoming the youth officer, with her own radio programme and helping to build a youth work infrastructure.

She continued to work until just days before she passed away. “It was her wish to carry on working during her illness, not wanting to worry others with her condition, including work colleagues, friends and extended family,” said Peter.

He said Rita was a spiritualist and wanted to celebrate all faiths and religions. Her funeral service would be at York crematorium at 3pm on Friday February 21 and all who knew her or who had been touched by her work were welcome to attend to celebrate her life.