A "DANGEROUS man" who stalked a solicitor he had never met has been jailed for six months.

Alan James Fagan's persistent unwanted attention over several months included social media messages, emails and a four-page letter she found disturbing, York Magistrates Court heard.

"I realised the defendant was no longer a pest, I considered he had become someone who was capable of harming me," she said in a victim personal statement.

Fagan's action had also caused her to break down in tears as she worked in her office, many miles from his York home.

"I felt so helpless," she said.

District judge Adrian Lower told Fagan: "You are an obsessive and, I think, dangerous man.

"She has clearly suffered considerable psychological or psychiatric harm."

He jailed Fagan, 48, for six months, the maximum sentence for his offence, and ordered him to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £120 statutory surcharge.

Fagan was also made subject to a restraining order forbidding him from ever contacting her again, going to her home street and contacting or going to any of her employers' offices or where he thought she may be working or based.

The solicitors' firm she works for has said it will not take him as a client.

Fagan, of Bishopgate Street, central York, denied stalking the woman from February 1 to June 8 last year but was convicted at a trial.

The court heard evidence that when police went to Fagan's house, he was preparing to travel out of York to her home with gifts and a note.

For Fagan, Harry Bayman said he had become "fixated" on the woman and had strong feelings for her.

There had been no face to face meeting.

Fagan now understood she didn't want anything to do with him and had no intention of contacting her again.

His conviction had let to him losing his licence to work as a doorman.

The district judge said Fagan had no mitigation and showed no remorse and he doubted if Fagan had actually been a doorman.

Despite "overwhelming evidence" against him Fagan had stood trial.

The victim, who gave evidence against him, said that had prolonged her ordeal.

The district judge said Fagan had come across the woman's picture on her employer's website and found her attractive.

He had created a make believe world to justify contacting her and falsely claimed that they had encountered each other on a dating website 10 years earlier, as well as a chance bar encounter recently.

"I am quite satisfied you never met her in person or virtually," the district judge told Fagan.