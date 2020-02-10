A MAN has died following a crash in York city centre.

The incident happened at about 2.30am on Sunday (February 9) at the junction of Station Road and Rougier Street and involved a pedestrian and a grey Skoda Octavia. A man in his 30s from Leeds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the crash.

As previously reported, the road was closed until about 10.30am yesterday while emergency services worked at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses – or anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation – to contact them. Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or the officer in the case TC Gemma Brett. Alternatively email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12200022915 when passing information.