SCHOOL children in York and the surrounding area aged between five and 16 are being encouraged to submit a poem to help celebrate Jorvik Viking Festival this weekend.
Jorvik Radio is staging the competition, and the winning poem will be chosen by Beth Dawes, Marketing Manager at Jorvik Viking Centre.
The poems need to be about Vikings in York.
The lucky winner’s poem will also be read out, live on air, by Rick Witter, lead singer of chart topping York band, Shed Seven.
Rick said: “I am glad to be a part of something that is encouraging young people to be creative and in the context of celebrating York’s rich and vibrant history."
The deadline for entries is Friday, February 14.
Entries need to be handed in to Jorvik Radio Station at Burnholme Community Centre in York or sent by email to studio@jorvikradio.com and must include the entrant’s name, age and the school they attend.