THE first phase of work to repave one of the most historic streets in York is now complete.
As previously reported, for the first time in a generation, Stonegate is being repaved with City of York Council spending £500,000 to fully repave the entire length of the famous street, with natural Yorkstone paving and concrete foundations.
Barriers have now been taken down at the Low Petergate end of Stonegate after work was completed over the weekend and the focus now shifts to the St Helen's Square side of the street.
The council's traffic order says that vehicles won't be able to use or wait in the Stonegate and they'll be stopped from waiting on the western side Blake Street between its junction with St Helen’s Square.
Restrictions will also be in place on the southern side Duncombe Place between its junction with Low Petergate and the war memorial.
The works will be split into four phases with each phase taking around four weeks to complete and are expected to run until April 3. The first phase of the work, running up to Low Petergate, is almost complete Pedestrians can still get access.
The last major work to be carried out on the street was in 2016.