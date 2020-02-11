A CAMPAIGN aimed at keeping children safe online has been launched in York today.

TalkTalk Ultra Fibre Optic and #CodeYork have launched an online safety campaign on Safer Internet Day (February 11) with Internet Matters designed to help equip parents, carers and teachers in York with the tools they need to support children’s online safety.

Parents, carers and teachers across York, will be provided with a leaflet containing guidance and advice for young people when accessing the internet. The leaflet offers age-specific information from Internet Matters for children from toddlers to teenagers. It is being distributed this week through schools, libraries and community centres across the city.

Internet Matters helps to educate millions of parents across the UK about digital safety. The not-for-profit organisation launched in 2014 and is jointly founded by TalkTalk, BT, Sky, Virgin Media and other industry partners. It provides advice and information on tackling online safety issues including a series of videos and online guides featuring leading experts and teachers, such as BAFTA-nominated Matthew Burton of hit Channel 4 documentary Educating Yorkshire.

Bronagh McCloskey, Head of CSR for TalkTalk, said: “We’re delighted to be launching an Online Safety Campaign with our partners Internet Matters and #CodeYork. Through this activity we’re aiming to provide parents, carers and teachers across York with the tools they need to help keep children safe online, while they enjoy the opportunities that the internet offers. It’s been a pleasure to support the local communities of York as we continue to connect the city to full fibre broadband from TalkTalk UFO.”

Carolyn Bunting, CEO of Internet Matters, said: “It’s vital parents feel empowered to help their children safely navigate their online world and allow them to take advantage of all the benefits it has to offer.”

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council's executive member for children said: "The internet is an important part of our children's lives and it is essential for us to help them understand and protect themselves from some of its dangers, so they can enjoy the benefits of the online world more safely. It is great to see partners across the city sharing this message about online safety, which should help and equip both pupils and parents in York.”

It's estimated that about 54 per cent of 3-4 year olds have their own online device and 62 per cent of 11 year olds have a Facebook account.

For more information on how to keep children safe online visit internetmatters.org.

Click here to view the leaflet.