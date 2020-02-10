A coach driver who posted sexual pictures of a woman on a pornographic website without her knowledge or consent has been given a community order.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said David Anthony Kemp, 31, got the photos from a soldier who had received them while on active service in Iraq.

He then posted them on the website.

The North Yorkshire woman had had to ask the website's management to have them removed.

“I cannot think of anything more degrading than to contact the website and say: “those pictures …… were posted without my permission and ask for them to be taken down,” said district judge Adrian Lower.

Kemp, of Summerfield Gardens, Bramley, Leeds, pleaded guilty to posting sexual pictures on the internet without consent.

He was given an 18-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 300 hours, the maximum possible, unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £85 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

York Magistrates Court heard that Kemp had been drinking and at the time he was a cocaine user.

He represented himself and said he was sorry.

His company knew about the case, he said.

He gave an extra reason for the posting which the district judge called “muddled thinking”.

"I am still struggling to understand how a man of 30 years who works for a living could be so stupid or so mean to do something as you did," said the district judge.