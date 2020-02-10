It’s amazing, isn’t it? The Chinese can build and equip a 1,000 bed hospital within two weeks. Then they can take over a gym and equip that for sick people in no time at all.
Over here, big constructions, such as the sports stadium and others, can’t even be completed on time.
They often run over by at least a year and more and costing twice - or even three or more times - the original estimate.
It’s a good job it’s not this country with that dreadful epidemic.
There wouldn’t be enough dedicated places for those poor people to be treated.
On a different note, our gorgeous camellia bush has just produced its very first, deep pink, multi-petalled flower: a bit too early but beautiful all the same.
The other few hundred flowers should be out around March/April.
Janet S Kitchen-Cooper,
Ashley Park Road, York
