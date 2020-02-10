A DRIVER has been arrested after a crash near York in which two cyclists were seriously injured.
North Yorkshire Police said the 72-year-old motorist was driving a Vauxhall Astra which collided with the cyclists in Strensall Road, York, at 9am on Saturday.
"The two cyclists, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment," said a spokesman.
"The car driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
"He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
"The road was closed until 12.30pm while police examined the scene."
He added that anyone who saw the collision should phone police on 101, quoting reference 12200022339.
