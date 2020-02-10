FORECASTERS are warning of heavy snow showers and icy conditions in higher parts of North Yorkshire, adding to the chaos left behind by Storm Ciara.
A Met Office yellow warning says the showers could break out from mid-afternoon today until lunchtime on Wednesday.
It says travel disruption is likely, particularly over higher routes, and people are at risk from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
The warning does not apply to lower lying areas such as York, where temperatures are just a little higher.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment