ABOUT 140 homes near York are still without power tonight, 12 hours after losing their supplies when Storm Ciara brought chaos to the region.

Northern Powergrid said 930 properties in the YO4 and YO8 postcode areas - around East Cottingwith and Wheldrake to the south-east of the city lost their electricity at 10.46am and it originallyestimated supplies would be restored by about 10pm.

However, at 10.45pm, it said 140 were still without electricity, and it hoped they would be restored by 4.30am on Monday.

The company, responsible for managing the electricity distribution network across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said it had restored power to about 55,600 customers affected by Storm Ciara and engineers continued to work in challenging conditions, wherever it’s safe to do so, to repair damage the network and restore power for 11,700 customers that were still affected.

"Teams from the electricity distributor were also deployed today to monitor flooding levels caused by the heavy rain, commencing equipment checks at more than 230 asset locations on its network," said a spokesperson.

"Previous investments in flood defence work by the network operator have helped to prevent any major electricity-related issues at this point. The majority of disruption caused by Storm Ciara is due to the wind and associated debris impacting its overhead network, with Northern Powergrid’s operations in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire most affected.

"Specialist vehicles continue to play an important part of the response to this event and the challenging weather conditions it has brought, site access and travel remains difficult. Teams of arborists have also been working at incident locations to remove vegetation which has caused some of the damage. "Northern Powergrid’s helicopter is ready to carry out overhead network inspections from first light in the morning; it has been on standby throughout the day but has been unable to fly due to the weather."

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s head of network operations, said: “Were doing everything possible to safely restore power for our customers as soon as we can. We have restored power to large numbers of our customers by switching electricity through alternative routes on our network and, in parallel, our focus remains on ensuring that our teams are able to complete necessary repairs, wherever it is safe to do so.

“Latest Met Office reports indicate that the worst of the storm has now passed through our operating area, however, lightning activity and continued high wind speeds in some areas are still preventing our teams from working safely at height. Our teams on the ground are well placed to carry out repairs and continuing to track the local weather conditions, so they can safely commence repair work at height as soon as is possible.

“Our website and contact centre has remained very busy throughout the day as we work hard to keep our customers updated. We thank our customers for their patience, especially those have been without power for a period of time as a result of the weather.”