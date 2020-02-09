YORK is set to see its worst flooding in more than four years tomorrow in the wake of Storm Ciara.

Sandbags have been laid to protect vulnerable communities such as Clementhorpe and Tower Gardens after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Ouse this evening.

It said the river is set to rise to 4.3 metres above normal summer levels by tomorrow afternoon - less than a metre below levels reached during the disastrous Boxing Day floods of 2015.

A flood alert has also been issued for the River Foss. The agency said river levels had risen and were likely to remain high overnight.

It said it was monitoring the situation closely and the Foss barrier was to be operated tonight, the Area Incident Room was open and operational staff had been out clearing trash screens.

City of York Council said it was putting in place flood defences to make sure York residents and businesses can get on with ‘business as usual.'

It said sandbags had been put in place at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Place, which had also got a pump to clear water, while flood boards had been installed at Peckitt Street.

Further measures like the closure of St George’s Field car park and Rowntree Park are likely to happen in the early hours of tomorrow, said a spokesman.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said: "We’re expecting the river to reach high levels tomorrow afternoon, so a flood warning is now just a matter of when rather than if.

“As a city, we’ve spent a lot of time and effort preparing for flood risk so we can protect people and property so, by and large, we should be able to get on with daily life.

“We’re putting place the local and citywide flood defences, and any residents or businesses at risk of flooding should also put their own flood plans in place.

“It’ll be business as usual for York tomorrow, just take extra care on the roads and remember that riverside paths and cycle ways are likely to be affected as river levels rise.”