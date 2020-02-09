FLOOD alerts have been issued for the Upper River Ouse and the River Foss catchment in and around York, while a flood warning is in place for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, south of York.
It follows heavy rain from Storm Ciara.
Regarding the alert for the Ouse, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "There has been widespread heavy rain accompanied by high winds throughout Sunday, and we expect further patchy rainfall throughout the coming week.
"River levels are currently 1.8m at York Viking recorder and rising. We expect levels to rise above 4.5m mid-afternoon Monday and remain high into next week along the River Ouse catchment.
"Avoid using low lying footpaths near local water courses. We are monitoring the situation closely and expect to operate the Foss barrier."
This afternoon, City of York Council tweeted: "With all this water around from #StormCiara, river levels are rising. We're working with partners to monitor our rivers, and are ready to put in place our flood defence plans to protect our communities as the needs arise."
A flood alert is also in force for the Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby.