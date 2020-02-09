A SEVERE flood warning, meaning there is a danger to life, has been issued for a North Yorkshire town and village, and there are many less serious warnings in force elsewhere across the county.

The severe warning has been issued for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge and Bewerley.

The Environment Agency has said: "We are issuing the severe flood warning for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge due to forecast overtopping of flood defences.

"River levels are rising rapidly due to heavy rainfall, associated with Storm Ciara. Heavy showers are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon. The River Nidd is forecast to begin overtopping flood defences in Pateley Bridge at about 12:30 this afternoon.

"The river level is forecast to peak at 5.1m at 2pm on Sunday. This will lead to significant overtopping and may pose a danger to life. There may be fast flowing water where defences are overtopped. Local authorities and emergency services are aware of the situation and are taking appropriate action. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Elsewhere in North Yorkshire, there are numerous other flood warnings and alerts in place.

There are warnings for the River Nidd at Knaresborough, Bishop Monkton Beck at Bishop Monkton and for the River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park, to name just a few.

There are no flood warnings or alerts in place for York's rivers so far.

An alert is in force for the Lower River Nidd at Tockwith and Moor Monkton.

Visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings for more