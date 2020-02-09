THE A19 is open and passable, City of York Council have confirmed.
First York tweeted this morning that the road was closed at Germany Beck. They said that due to flooding they had diverted service 7.
However, the council has contacted The Press to say they haven't closed the road and it is open.
First York has since said that service 7 is operating on its normal route.
Due to flooding Fulford road is closed at Germany Beck.— First York (@FirstYork) 9 February 2020
Service 7’s are diverting via Heslington Lane, Field Lane , Hull Road and the A64 in both directions.^SF
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment