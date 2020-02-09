A PEDESTRIAN was hurt in a serious collision with a car in York city centre in the early hours of this morning (February 9).
North Yorkshire Police said it involved a grey estate car and happened on Station Road, close to Rougier Street.
There were closures on Station Road, Lendal Bridge and Rougier Street.
The roads were shut for a number of hours to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
First York tweeted at around 10.20am to say the closures had been lifted.
North Yorkshire Police said an investigation is ongoing and is appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.
If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference number NYP09022020-0057.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to the crash at 2.20am.
A spokeswoman for the service added: "We sent an ambulance and clinical supervisor to the scene.
