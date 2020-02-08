WORK on a £4 million development at a business park on the outskirts of Pocklington is set to get underway later this year, creating up to 50 new jobs.

Plans for the next phase of the 22-acre Broadhelm Business Park, near the A1079, have been announced by Broadhelm Venture, having recently received approval by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Planning permission has also recently been obtained for two further drive-through restaurants on the park.

The new phase will see the creation of 24,300 sq ft of light industrial warehouse and trade counter space.

Work is due to begin this summer and will create new jobs for the local area, across construction and local supply chain, as well as new positions with occupiers.

Permission for the new phase follows the completion of the Helmsley Court development, which saw the construction of 11,000 sq ft of business space. All eight units sold upon completion of the development to local companies.

Additional occupiers currently on the park are Howdens and Pocklington Services, which includes a petrol station operated by The Brookfield Group, as well as KFC and Starbucks.

Ed Harrowsmith, a director at York-based property company Helmsley Group, said: “The previous phases of the development have really taken off, with lots of interest from both local and national businesses. This success has paved the way for the next phase which will see us being able to offer even more occupier and employment opportunities.

“The site’s connectivity, as well as the flexibility of the units we’re offering makes Broadhelm Business Park an attractive proposition for businesses, which in turn, creates more jobs for local residents.”

Development at the park is being carried out by The Broadhelm Venture, a joint venture between Helmsley Group and East Riding-based Broadvale Developments.

Jonathan Atkinson, managing director of Broadvale Developments, added: “Broadhelm Business Park has already proven to be, not only a successful commercial site, but one that has provided a vital link between the town of Pocklington to local employment opportunities.”