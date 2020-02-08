POLICE searching for a missing 14-year-old girl are appealing for the public to share any possible sightings of her.

Freya Pull, of Thirsk, was reported missing after she failed to attend school on Friday.

She was dropped off at Tesco supermarket in Thirsk at around 8.40am on Friday and last seen at around 9am walking away from the town centre on St James Green towards Long Street.

Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries including searches of a number of different areas.

They say her disappearance is out of character and they are concerned for her safety.

Freya has long, light-brown hair and is believed to have been wearing a school uniform, black backpack and black hat when she went missing.

However, she may now be wearing a beige hooded top with ‘Syre’ written on it in pink and a black padded jacket.

Officers believe she is more likely to be in a rural area than an urban one, and are urging people to report any possible sightings immediately.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12100021779.