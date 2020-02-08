POLICE are urging shops in York to be aware of people trying to use counterfeit bank notes after a recent increase.
In a community message, North Yorkshire Police said it has "seen an increase in the number of counterfeit notes in York hitting the shopping outlets in the city centre."
The majority of reports are fake Irish and Scottish £50 notes, the force said.
"Police advice would be not to accept Irish and Scottish £50 notes unless you are certain they are genuine," the force added.
It said some of the suspects for these crimes have been described as aged approximately 14/15-years-old, smartly dressed with Irish accents.
"Should you be concerned that you have been passed one of these notes please contact us on 101 and provide any CCTV, descriptions, vehicle registrations and any other information which may help us identify these people," the force said.
Information on counterfeit notes and how to identify them can be found at: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/counterfeit-banknotes
