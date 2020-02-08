TWO people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a property in York this morning (February 8).
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was at a property in the Huntington area and involved an extension cable which had set some curtains alight in the living room.
"There was damage caused to the extension cable and curtains and some smoke damage to the lounge," the spokeswoman said.
She added: "Two people suffered slight smoke inhalation. Both have gone to hospital for a precautionary check-up."
Acomb Fire Station tweeted:
@FireAcomb and @fire_huntington #redwatch have attended an incident this morning. #Fire caused by #overheated electrical socket. Please unplug appliances not being used and #Never plug an extension lead into another extension lead!!! @NorthYorksFire #electrical #electricalsafety pic.twitter.com/piEpeV7zwT— Acomb Fire Station (@FireAcomb) 8 February 2020
