TWO cyclists have been taken to hospital after a crash near York this morning (February 8).
The collision happened on Strensall Road, near the barracks, and an air ambulance was called to the scene.
The road was closed for some time but it has since reopened.
The incident led to heavy traffic in the area.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra car and two cyclists.
He added: "Both cyclists were taken to Leeds General Infirmary. A male by air, a female by land."
Following the crash, First York said its service 5 bus would terminate at Avon Drive until further notice. It provided a shuttle service between Avon Drive and Strensall via the A64 and Flaxton.
At about 12.25pm, First York tweeted: "The road in Strensall has now re-opened and all buses are reverting to normal route."
