TWO cyclists have been taken to hospital after a crash near York this morning (February 8).
The collision happened on Strensall Road, near the barracks, and an air ambulance was called to the scene.
The road has been closed and is expected to remain shut for some time.
There is heavy traffic in the area.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said it involved a Vauxhall Astra car and two cyclists.
He added: "Both cyclists were taken to Leeds General Infirmary. A male by air, a female by land.
"At the moment the road will remain closed. Inquiries are ongoing."
At around 10.15am, First York tweeted: "Due to the Road Traffic Accident near Strensall Camp, the road has been closed and is expected to be for up to 4 hours. Service 5 will be terminating at Avon Drive until further notice."
