MORE than 600 people have signed a petition in support of a mum who wants to bring a York corner shop back into use.

Sara Winlow hopes to renovate and reopen the shop on the corner of Balmoral Terrace and Count De Burgh Street in Southbank.

And she wants to build an extension so that she and her eight-year-old son can live above the store – which she wants to reopen as a coffee shop and florist.

But planning officers recommended the scheme be rejected at a meeting on Thursday – saying the extension would make neighbouring residents “feel unduly hemmed in”.

Councillors on the planning committee deferred the plans at the meeting on Thursday – and requested more information and for Sara and her neighbours to reach a compromise on the design of the scheme.

A neighbour told councillors the plan would raise the eaves by two metres – significantly reducing light in their home and making their yard feel smaller. She asked if making the dormer smaller could be a solution.

Cllr Tony Fisher and Cllr David Carr agreed the dormer extension would have an impact on neighbours.

But Cllr Fisher said: “Negotiation is a way forward. Deferral means we can then see what we all want, which is for this shop to be brought back into use with some kind of accommodation above it.”

Planning chair Cllr Andrew Hollyer said: “It feels like there is an application in this that could be approved – but this isn’t necessarily it.

“Deferral will give time for the applicant and the objectors to see if there is a third way forward.”

The planning committee heard there have been six letters of support for the scheme and 631 signatures on a petition in support of the plans.

Sara said she is keen to negotiate over the plans to get them right, and thanked people for signing the petition and writing in support of the plans.

Speaking after the meeting she said: “I’m hoping that together we can reach a compromise that will keep everyone happy; allowing us to stay in our home and start the sustainable business.

“We would really like to thank all the community for their support which we appreciate so much, and the support statements to the Council, which really made them pay attention.”