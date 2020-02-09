A YORK university’s school of art has put on a three-day exhibition demonstrating a variety of different artists, mediums and styles.
The Winter Exhibition, held by York St John University, was held between January 28 and 30.
The event displayed the artwork of various students working on the university’s programme, including fine art, illustration and photography.
It was held in the Arts Foyer in the university, which was open between 10am and 4pm on all three of the days.
Those visiting the exhibition required headphones as well as a QR code scanner, which allowed them to listen to audio pieces which accompanied the students' artwork.
Students from the university’s school of art have gone on to work for a range of organisations, including Argos, Zappar, Aston Martin and the BBC.
Some have also gone on to set up their own businesses.