A FIVE storey apartment block - with 62 flats - is set to be built in Eboracum Way, York, opposite the Travelodge hotel.

A decision on the scheme was deferred in January - after councillors raised concerns about where construction staff would park, developer’s contributions to the cost of pre-school places and towards parks.

Council officers have now chosen where sports facilities and children’s playgrounds could be improved nearby - and the plans are set to be approved at a meeting on Tuesday.

Under the plans 62 one, two and three-bed apartments would be built and 19 per cent of the flats will be affordable homes.

There would also be a car park with 28 spaces - and bicycle parking for each apartment.

A report prepared for the council’s planning committee says before work begins the developer will need to submit a construction management plan to the local authority - outlining where vehicles should park, noise constraints and how the roads around the site will be kept clean.

The land is currently disused and next to the former Heworth gas works site.

The ex-gas works is already earmarked for a 700-home development.

Tiger Developments Limited wants to build the block of apartments - and a statement says the development aims to “create a high quality contemporary landmark building which acknowledges its location at a key junction of the city road network and provides high quality three, two and one bed dwellings appropriate to its context whilst enhancing the character and appearance of the area”.

The application says: “The current proposal will create a cohesive and sustainable development for a vacant brownfield site.

“The proposal will provide a significant contribution to the council’s local housing supply and provide a policy compliant level of affordable housing.

“The proposed scheme will provide a high quality of architecture and residential accommodation on a key junction site.”

And the planning application says the new apartment block will “be able to work in tandem and would fit comfortably within the built form” of the development on the former gas works site.

A planning application to build hundreds of homes on the land was submitted by developers Moda and North Star in May 2019 - but is still yet to be decided.

And a total of 82 letters of objection have already been submitted against the plan for homes on the former gas works site.

A separate planning application - submitted to demolish structures, decontaminate and clear the site off Heworth Green - was listed in October 2019 and is also yet to be decided by the council’s planning department.