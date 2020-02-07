A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after a crash in York during rush-hour this evening.

An air ambulance helicopter attended the collision on Melrosegate, and landed in playing fields.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two vehicles had collided at 5.19pm in the Melrosegate area.

A spokesman added that three people were out from the vehicles and fire crews were cutting a man free from wreckage.

Special constable Chris Hartley praised the response from the emergency services and said a driver was taken to York Hospital.

On scene Melrosegate (Closed) RTC with SC2328. Amazing response from all services. Fire, Police and Ambulance all on scene within minutes. Air ambulance landed within 15 minutes. Driver on route to YDH. @YorkSpecials @BBCYork pic.twitter.com/dSOBtmqXSp — SC Chris Hartley (@SC3350NYP) 7 February 2020

Motorists said the crash caused massive congestion in the area and a large number of emergency services staff were in attendance.

Melrosegate was said to be partially blocked, due to the accident near to the Shell garage, and bus service 6 was diverted via 4th Avenue and Tang Hall in both directions.

The crash scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.