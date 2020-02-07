A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after a crash in York during rush-hour this evening.

An air ambulance helicopter attended the collision on Melrosegate, and landed in playing fields.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two vehicles had collided at 5.19pm in the Melrosegate area.

A spokesman added that three people were out from the vehicles and fire crews were cutting a man free from wreckage.

Special constable Chris Hartley praised the response from the emergency services and said a driver was taken to York Hospital.

Motorists said the crash caused massive congestion in the area and a large number of emergency services staff were in attendance.

Melrosegate was said to be partially blocked, due to the accident near to the Shell garage, and bus service 6 was diverted via 4th Avenue and Tang Hall in both directions.

The crash scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.