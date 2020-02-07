RAIL customers are being advised not to travel on Sunday (February 9) as Storm Ciara is expected to bring severe weather conditions to much of the UK.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is warning that as a result of forecasted high winds, speed restrictions of 50mph have been imposed by Network Rail across the LNER route.

LNER will operate a significantly reduced timetable that will see half of the usual number of services run throughout Sunday.

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “We are expecting significant disruption to LNER services this Sunday, so we are advising customers not to travel.

“Customers with tickets booked for Sunday should instead use their tickets to travel on any LNER service on Saturday, February 8, before 6pm, or on Monday, February 10.

“For customers who do not wish to travel, a full refund will be available without charge.”

Meanwhile, Grand Central will not be running any services on Sunday due to the severe weather warnings.

The operator said customers with tickets to travel with Grand Central this weekend were advised to travel on either Saturday or Monday and their ticket for Sunday will still be valid on Grand Central services. There will be no ticket acceptance available with other train operators.

Passengers who do not wish to travel can claim a full refund from their point of purchase.

Grand Central is advising passengers to visit www.grandcentralrail.com, or follow the train company on Twitter @GC_Rail or Facebook.

For the most up to date travel information from LNER, customers can check www.lner.co.uk or follow @LNER on Twitter.