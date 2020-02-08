THE number of people admitted to York Hospital because of alcohol has soared by 65 per cent in just six years - by far the largest percentage increase across Yorkshire and the Humber.

This is according to data analysed and provided by alcohol addiction treatment experts, UK Addiction Treatment Group, which says it is using NHS statistics.

In 2012/13 there were 2,990 alcohol-related NHS hospital admissions at York Hospital, but this shot up to 4,940 in 2018/19.

Of those 2018/19 admissions, 3,190 were men, compared to 1,750 women.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, the next biggest percentage increase was in North East Lincolnshire, with alcohol-related NHS hospital admissions up 36 per cent.

For the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber, UKAT found that the number of people admitted into hospital because of alcohol had risen by 20 per cent since 2012/13.

In 2018/19, 128,000 people were admitted to hospital where the primary reason or a secondary diagnosis was linked to alcohol, four per cent more than the previous year (123,380) and 20 per cent more than in 2012/13 (106,320).

Conditions for hospital admission due to alcohol include cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, alcohol poisoning, and alcoholic liver disease.

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at addiction firm UKAT, said: “The problem with alcohol in this country is a ticking time bomb about to explode. NHS Hospitals in particular across Yorkshire are crippling under pressures directly attributable to the misuse of alcohol; a drug that is so socially accepted yet so incredibly dangerous.

“People here are seemingly struggling with their alcohol consumption; drinking so much alcohol that it is leading to hospitalisation and the diagnosis of further, debilitating conditions, yet the Government continues to have their heads buried in the sand.

“The question is, why do we still not have an alcohol-specific strategy, as promised back in 2018?”

A spokesperson for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We have seen a steady increase in the number of patients admitted to hospital with alcohol-related health conditions, and this reflects the national trend. It is difficult to be certain as to the cause of this increase.

“As well as admissions for diseases of the liver, we are also seeing an increase in cancers that can be attributed to alcohol, for example, breast cancer in women.

"Even moderate alcohol consumption increases the risk of alcohol-related disease, it is not only caused by excessive drinking.”