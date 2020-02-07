A SENIOR manager at City of York Council is set to take early retirement.

A statement from the council says the local authority will not comment on who the employee is because it is not appropriate to comment on individual cases.

And that councillors will consider granting early retirement "on the grounds of efficiency".

Trudy Forster, head of human resources, said: “I can confirm that members have been asked to consider the early retirement of a member of the corporate management team on the grounds of efficiency at the Staffing Matters and Urgency Committee on February 17 2020.

"It is not appropriate to comment as we do not share information about individuals.

"As soon as I am able, I will provide a further update."

A report prepared for the meeting says the council is looking to change the staffing structure and make £50,000-worth of savings.

At the end of 2019 councillors voted by a majority in favour of increasing their own salaries.