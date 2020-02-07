CITY leaders have thanked the people of York for the way they've handled the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint statement, Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, Dr Amanda Wilcox, University Secretary, York St John University, University of York Vice-Chancellor Prof Charlie Jeffery, Sean Bullick, Managing Director of Make it York and Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, North Yorkshire Police, said: "We are a city proud of being recognised as among the most friendly and most welcoming in the country: long may that continue.”

Yesterday a third person in the UK tested positive for the virus and the two York patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne, having fallen ill with the virus in the city last week.

It has not yet been revealed where the third coronavirus patient was located.

The joint statement says: “We would like to send our best wishes to the family as they continue their recovery.

“We are confident that the city has robust and well-tested arrangements in place to ensure York remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

“This past week has demonstrated the strength of our city and the resolve of our communities to respond to such events. Residents and visitors have filled the city for the annual York Ice Trail, showing that once again York is very much open for business. We would like to thank our residents for extending our special Yorkshire hospitality.

"We have been saddened by reports of racism from a minority of the public. This type of behaviour has no place in York or anywhere else. As a city of sanctuary, we respect and welcome cultures and communities from across the world.

“We continue to work with Public Health England to stress the importance of timely and relevant information being shared with our local stakeholders. We would like to reiterate that the risk to people living, working, studying and visiting York remains low.

“Anyone who has concerns should call NHS 111 rather than ring their GP or go to a hospital. As a city, we have strong infection control measures in place and we remain in close contact with Public Health England, providing them with support and signposting to their advice.

“York welcomes millions of people from around the world to live, work and visit every year. We are a city proud of being recognised as among the most friendly and most welcoming in the country: long may that continue.”