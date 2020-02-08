WORK to dual part of the outer ring road and upgrade seven roundabouts has reached a "landmark" point - with the schemes set to be merged into a single project.

When complete - the upgrades could cut journey time by 20 per cent, remove traffic from the city centre and reduce accidents - according to a City of York Council report.

Government funding of £26m to dual the A1237 between Shipton Road and Malton Road was announced in October 2019 - if the council's full business case is approved.

And work has already begun on upgrading roundabouts, with the scheme at the Wetherby Road junction completed.

A single planning application for the full project will now be submitted - and the report says combining the schemes means there will be economies of scale and the work will be completed faster.

Council officers will also work on purchasing land necessary for the work to go ahead - which is set to cost about £1m.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “I am keen to ensure that the York outer ring road scheme allows us to integrate sustainable transport infrastructure including pedestrian and cycle underpasses (such as already available at the A59 junction and planned for Clifton Moor to access new housing planned in the area).

"Creating safe walking and cycling routes alongside and across the ring road will make possible more sustainable transport options for residents of the outer villages and reduce severance impact of the ring road.”

The report says: "Successive administrations have strived for many years seeking funding to upgrade the YORR. Many residents and employers in the City will welcome and support the news of this proposal."