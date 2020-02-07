RESEARCH has revealed that the University of York ranks among the best for investment in student wellbeing services.
It was revealed that the university spent £4 million in the 2018/19 year.
The study also revealed that York St John University ranked among the bottom 10, spending £225,238 on student wellbeing.
Although, the universities do differ in size, with the University of York being approximately three times the size of York St John.
The study was conducted by the Beeja meditation group. More information can be found at: bit.ly/31B0WAn