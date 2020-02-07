A £3.9 MILLION upgrade to a roundabout on the A1079 east of Pocklington is set to pass a major milestone this weekend.
A new fifth arm of the Shiptonthorpe Roundabout is due to open to traffic on Sunday night, meaning York-bound traffic must use a new link road which has been constructed as part of the project.
The scheme aims to increase the capacity of the roundabout by widening entry and exit lanes - as well as providing the new fifth arm - in a bid to reduce delays and congestion.
Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, thanked motorists for their continued patience and understanding while the important infrastructure project was being delivered, adding: "Once complete, the improvements will offer great benefits to road users at a very busy junction."