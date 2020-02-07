CHIEF constable of North Yorkshire Police has revealed the new plans for anyone who is abusive towards an officer or staff member.
North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, will now submit a written witness statement in court cases where police have been targeted because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or disability.
The statement, included in case files put before the courts, emphasises the impact of these incidents on police officers, staff and volunteers.
The statement read: “All too often police officers and staff are subjected to abuse.
“I feel strongly that it is never acceptable for abuse of this type towards police officers and staff should be tolerated and it should not be simply considered as part of the job.”
“It is imperative that we strive to have a workforce that is representative of the diverse communities we serve.”
The abusive behaviour has been described as unacceptable.