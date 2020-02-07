A PHOTOGRAPHER got up close and personal with the “first otter he had ever seen” playing in the River Foss in York.
Jon Noble, from Acomb, was walking along the walkways next to the banks of the river when he spotted the furry creature popping above the water every so often.
Jon said: “I was just about to give up and go home and then it surfaced.
“This is the first otter I have ever seen in York.”
The photographer had noticed a video on The Press website showing a romp of otters playing in the river, so decided to get some pictures himself.
Jon praised the work of the River Foss Society on keeping the river clean.
He said: “Wildlife such as otters and kingfishers in and around the river shows the great work the society is doing.
“It’s really good to see that they are keeping it so clean.”
Jon, who is now retired, likes to take part in photography as a hobby and travels all over Yorkshire to get pictures.
His photography page can be found at: https://bit.ly/2SpHbro