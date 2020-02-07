A POPULAR stargazing event returned to a York school this week, with almost 400 people in attendance.

The Stargazing Live event returned to St Peter’s School for the tenth time on Wednesday.

The event allowed those in attendance to explore the wonders of the Universe, with hands-on experiments, a Planetarium Dome and the opportunity to look through telescopes with York Astronomical Society.

Andy Parr, head of science outreach at St Peter’s School, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many people to St Peter’s School once again for our Stargazing evening.

“We enjoyed reasonably clear skies with good stargazing conditions for our visitors.”

Simon Goodwin, professor of theoretical astrophysics at Sheffield University, delivered a lecture based around alien life at 7.30pm.

He said: “We don’t know what we are looking for but it is likely that alien life forms will be beyond human conception.”

The event, organised in conjunction with York University Physics Department and York Astronomical Society, is one of a number of science lectures hosted by St Peter’s School over the year.

For further information, visit: https://bit.ly/38iygih