THE world’s largest obstacle course race and endurance brand is coming to North Yorkshire in September.

The 2020 Spartan race weekend is set to be held at Castle Howard.

Chief executive of Castle Howard, John Hoy, said: “It is great to have entered into an agreement with Spartan UK and Ireland, putting one of their fantastic events on the map in Yorkshire.

“We know that there is a rise in participatory sports activities across the country.”

The event will feature two race options, the 5k, 20-obstacle ‘Sprint’ option and the more challenging 10k, 25-obstacle ‘Super’ option.

There is also a Spartan children’s race for ages four to 14.

Spartan has partnered with Welcome to Yorkshire in a bid to inspire citizens of the UK to achieve their fitness goals.

In 2019 more than 40,000 racers take on Spartan races in the UK and Ireland, with an average of 7,000 per event.

For further information, visit the website at: https://bit.ly/2v9nqfN