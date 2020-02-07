YORK law students have begun providing free support to vulnerable people who are without legal aid and end up representing themselves in court proceedings.

A new social justice initiative dubbed CLOCK (Community Legal Outreach Collaboration Keele) has been launched at York County Court.

Students and staff from York St John University and the University of York are involved in the first project of its kind in the region.

Students are staffing a desk at the court in Piccadilly, helping with paperwork and drafting statements, as well as attending hearings to provide moral support and take notes. They are also helping with legal aid applications and signposting people to other services, supporting people dealing with family separation and child contact arrangements.

Chris Smith, senior lecturer in law at York St John, said: “Our students will help the ever-increasing number of people going through family court proceedings on their own, people who cannot afford the services of a solicitor and are not eligible for legal aid.

“This service will make a huge difference to people at a very traumatic time in their lives whilst being educationally impactful for our students. It will help them develop as skilled, ethical and empathetic professionals.”

County court listings officer Philip Hill said: “We deal with a significant number of inquiries so the CLOCK service will help court staff, who are under time pressure, get support to answer many of the questions people have.”