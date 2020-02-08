YORK’S rape support centre is to receive a 50 per cent hike in its Government funding, providing it with an extra £33,600 a year for the next three years.

A Government Minister said increased funding for York Survive and also nine other rape support centres across Yorkshire would ensure no victim was left to suffer alone.

Victims Minister Wendy Morton MP said: “Rape and sexual violence are devastating crimes and these centres across Yorkshire provide vital services that can help rebuild and transform lives.

“That is why we’ve increased funding twice in the space of a year to ensure no victim is left to suffer alone.

“We know there is more to do, but through the Government’s Victims’ Strategy we are continuing to improve the support on offer at every stage of the justice system.”

Janina Pirozek, Chair of Survive, which runs the York service, said the money would enable it to offer immediate support to those who contacted it for the first time.

She said that while funding for clients who were referred to it through the courts system was provided automatically, the very many people who self-referred received no such support.

“Survive is grateful to the Ministry of Justice for providing funding over many years which has enabled us to provide essential support to female and male adult survivors of rape and sexual abuse,” she said.

“We see around 500 clients annually, a figure which is growing year on year, but we also have a waiting list. That means people who contact us may have to wait some months before accessing the full range of our services, in particular the counselling support which is so crucial in enabling many survivors to build a positive future.

“We are delighted to receive additional funding from the MoJ,” she added.

A Government spokesperson said the move built on new laws being brought in by the Government that would ensure serious violent and sexual offenders would spend longer behind bars. “The Government is also investing £1 million to recruit more Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) across the country, who provide advice and support for victims,” they added.