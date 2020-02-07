YORK College students got a taste of life in the armed services at a career event.

The show and tell day, held during National Apprenticeship Week, was the first of its kind at the college, with all three armed services - the Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

The event showcased career pathways for students at the college.

Motor vehicle student, Tamayha Hudson, who already volunteers for the Red Arrows, said: “I am seriously considering joining the RAF. It was useful being able to talk to the different services to see what career options are available.”

Organisers said feedback was very positive, with high levels of interest and engagement from students.

A number of females were interested in career options, they said.

The event was organised by the college’s careers service and Uniconnect.

Freddie Hopkins, outreach assistant for Uniconnect, said: “The students found the day to be a fantastic learning experience and benefitted from interactive stands.”