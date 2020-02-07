SMALL businesses will soon be able to take advantage of flexible working space at a new £3million site which is under construction.

McCarthy’s Storage World, a purpose-built self storage centre in Clifton Without, is due to open in April with 50,000 sq ft of storage space.

The owners have now announced there will be a range of small workspaces for local entrepreneurs.

Companies which would benefit from office, trade counter and storage space may be able to secure up to 5,000 sq ft premises at McCarthy’s. The storage centre will also have storage units starting from 16 sq ft in size.

Building work started on the facility in summer 2019. The site is in Water Lane on the site of the former grain store, which was demolished in 2009.

Mike McCarthy, managing director of McCarthy’s Storage World, said: “We know it can be difficult for small businesses in the area to find appropriate, flexible and affordable workspace.

“Because our York storage centre is being purpose built for us, we wanted to ensure there was space which really worked for small local businesses – whether they may need a trade counter, somewhere to store excess stock or a small office combined with storage, we’ll be able to work with them to create the space they need. Across all of our storage centres we have a high proportion of ‘pick and pack’ enterprises which make the most of the secure space to run their businesses. Units can come with power, WiFi and heating which is all included within one straightforward bill along with rates and security and ample free parking.

The storage centre will create a number of full and part time jobs.

McCathy’s is a Yorkshire-based family business which has been operating for more than 50 years, specialising in removals and storage. It has self storage centres in Leeds, Harrogate and Wakefield and a fifth under negotiation.

For details about business space, email York@mccarthysstorageworld.co.uk or call 01904 238333.