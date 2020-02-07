A COMMUNITY group is continuing to tackle the food waste in York by taking unused food and putting it to good use in their cafe.

YourCafe, a weekly event held every Wednesday during term-time at the Tang Hall Community Centre in Fifth Avenue, has been running for almost five years.

It is a volunteer run group who utilise the useable and edible food from supermarkets which would otherwise be thrown away.

Their clients include Tesco, Marks & Spencers, Asda, the Co-Op and Costcutter.

So far, the group has managed to save 50 tonnes of food from going to waste.

Kathleen Greaves, who oversees and volunteers in the weekly cafe, said: “We are looking to address the food waste issues in York.

“We have exceeded our expectations in terms of the amount of food we have saved.

“The cafe is also a fantastic way to build relationships with the community.”

Once the food is collected from the supermarkets on a Tuesday, the team decide on a three course menu which will be served the following day.

This means that the menu often changes depending on what food is available.

The weekly cafe is run as a ‘pay as you feel’ event, meaning some people pay by giving back their time to the cafe.

The food which they do not use during cooking the meals for the cafe is then sold, again at a ‘pay as you feel’ price, to those who attend.

Last week, the newly formed York Ukelele Group joined the cafe, and performed for those in attendance.

The Your Cafe team try and include different aspects of the community to the event every now and again.

The YourCafe team also hold pop cafe’s in other locations around York, to try and spread their message of “tackling food waste, promoting community spirit,” around the city.

They have held pop-up cafes in St Luke’s Church and St Thomas’ Church.

The weekly cafes are held between 11am and 2pm. The meals are served from 12pm.

For further information on the group, visit: https://www.yourcafe.co.uk