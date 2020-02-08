A RUGBY club in York is celebrating reaching their 125th anniversary this month as the day coincides with one of their league games.

Rowntree RUFC was founded in 1894 on the former site of the Rowntrees confectionary factory in York, by Joseph Rowntree himself.

Current chairman of the club, James Baldwin, said: “This is clearly an exciting year for the club on our 125th anniversary.

“We are arranging a celebration weekend to coincide with our league game against Thirsk.

“All old Rowntree players and their families are very welcome to come and share their memories over the years and to watch and support the club.”

To celebrate reaching the 125-year milestone, the club is encouraging anyone who has links with the team, as well as anyone who wants to celebrate the city and the history that forms its foundations to join them during their fixture against Thirsk on February 15.

The club is also encouraging any former players with old shirts to wear them on the day.

Today, Rowntree RUFC has players representing countries around the world.

These include Wales, Ireland, Fiji, Swaziland and South Africa, as well as England.

Mr Baldwin added: “We are an extremely welcoming Club importantly not only for players but also for their families.

“The club playing structure is growing season on season and we have ambitions to maximise on this growth and give opportunities to anyone who wants to be involved in this fantastic sport.”

The team hold their training sessions at York St Johns University Sports Park on Haxby Road on both Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 7pm and 9pm.