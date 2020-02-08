A MANAGING director is today wanted on warrant for a £25,000 VAT crime.

Darren Harrison-Little, 51,of Thorganby south of York failed to attend York Magistrates Court when he was due to be sentenced.

District judge Adrian Lower signed a warrant for Harrison-Little’s arrest.

He said the case was so serious “It would be a matter for the crown court” after the director is arrested. .

Both the director and his ready-mixed concrete company Contech UK of Pocklington Airfield Industrial Estate have pleaded guilty to an offence in connection with a failure to pay the taxman a £25,000 VAT financial security.

The charge states that the company is breaking the law by trading without paying the security.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said the company is continuing to trade.

The district judge said Harrison-Little, the company’s sole director, had handed in a bank statement at a previous hearing in December.

He had claimed it showed the £25,000 security had been paid.

“I was only later informed in fact the money had not cleared because there were insufficient funds in the bank account,” said the judge.