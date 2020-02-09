A MAN caught twice with “murderous” weapons in his parked car has been jailed for 10 months at York Crown Court.

Colin Morrell, 70, had two knuckledusters, a machete and five knives including a flick knife, said prosecutor Rob Galley.

The second time police arrested him, he was parked at 2am on December 1 at a rural spot just off the M62 close to the North Yorkshire East Yorkshire boundary.

Defence barrister Laura Addy said Morrell had wanted to arrive early at a car boot sale.

On the first occasion, he had forgotten he had six weapons in his car.

"I regard those explanations as ludicrous," said the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris. "They are incapable of belief.

"These were murderous weapons."

Morrell had told police he had bought the knuckledusters for a friend who couldn't buy them.

Knuckledusters were the "weapon of choice" for some criminals and "knives kill", the judge said.

Morrell, of Maltings Court, Selby, pleaded guilty to six charges of carrying a bladed weapon and one of having knuckledusters on July 21, two of carrying knives on December 1, and one of having no insurance for his car in December.

He was jailed for 10 months and had six penalty points put on his licence.

Mr Galley said police wanted to know why Morrell had parked his car across the road at Whiteley Lock near Goole on July 21.

When he opened his driver's door with some reluctance, they found two knives in its pocket, another one in the glove compartment and the machete and knuckledusters.

On December 1, he had the flick knife and a bladed "credit card".

Ms Addy said Morrell collected knives and had not taken them outside his car.

He now wished he had never put them in his car.

The judge said: "There is a big problem in society with knives. People are being killed with them on the streets daily at times."

He added: "These were lethal looking knives."

They were not Swiss Army knives, antique knives or ornately decorated knives.