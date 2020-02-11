The internet offers many positive opportunities for people of all ages; however, as a service provider we recognise that there are some aspects of being online, particularly for our children and young people, we need to protect ourselves against. We’re therefore delighted to be launching a collaborative Online Safety Campaign with Internet Matters and Code York designed to ensure parents, carers and teachers in York are all equipped with the tools they need to help children stay safe online.
Research reveals that 62% of 11-year olds have their own Facebook account and over half of 3-4-year olds have their own online device. These figures highlight the importance in making sure young people have the skills to manage their digital lives and navigate the online world safely.
Through this campaign, parents, carers and teachers will have access to a digital and printed leaflet containing guidance and advice to help young people. It offers age-specific information from Internet Matters for children, from toddlers to teenagers, and is being distributed this week throughout schools, libraries and community centres across the city. It is also available via the blog on our community hub.
Internet Matters helps to educate millions of parents across the UK about digital safety. The not-for-profit organisation launched in 2014 and is jointly funded by TalkTalk, BT, Sky and other industry partners. It provides advice and information on tackling online safety issues including a series of videos and online guides featuring leading experts and teachers, such as BAFTA-nominated Matthew Burton of hit Channel 4 documentary Educating Yorkshire.
At TalkTalk we want everyone to safely enjoy all the benefits the internet has to offer, so we provide our customers with some additional safety and security features for their internet and their devices. HomeSafe is a free, family-friendly web filter for your home Wi-Fi that blocks inappropriate content, as well as sites that could harbour malware, for any device that’s connecting to it. SuperSafe can be downloaded to protect each of your devices wherever it is online, fighting viruses that may try to infect them and securing your banking and shopping activity.
TalkTalk UFO costs £27.50 a month for 24 months (offer ends 13 Feb 2020) and is available in Dringhouses, Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate, Heworth, Badger Hill and Tadcaster Road.
To find out if you can connect to TalkTalk UFO, simply click here and enter your postcode.
Comments are closed on this article.