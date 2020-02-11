The internet offers many positive opportunities for people of all ages; however, as a service provider we recognise that there are some aspects of being online, particularly for our children and young people, we need to protect ourselves against. We’re therefore delighted to be launching a collaborative Online Safety Campaign with Internet Matters and Code York designed to ensure parents, carers and teachers in York are all equipped with the tools they need to help children stay safe online.

Research reveals that 62% of 11-year olds have their own Facebook account and over half of 3-4-year olds have their own online device. These figures highlight the importance in making sure young people have the skills to manage their digital lives and navigate the online world safely.