TICKETS are now on sale for York Fashion Week – which promises to reflect all ages, sizes and styles on the catwalk.

More than 40 events will be taking place across the city, which aims to put everything to do with fashion and style in York in the spotlight.

The fun will run over eight days from March 20 to 27 and the events calendar is now live – allowing people to browse the schedule and book tickets. The official York Fashion Week brochure is being launched on Monday at the Hilton hotel.

Nicky Hayer, of York Fashion Week, said: “There are a great variety of events planned, including fashion shows, styling sessions and in-store activities which are not to be missed.”

Some highlights of the week include Silver & Sassy, a feel-good campaign and fashion show for older women who have embraced their silver hair, while fashion guru Nayna Mcintosh, founder of Hope fashion, will be returning to preview her new collection and give a talk about the brand that celebrates and empowers women over 40.

Angela Horner, chair of York Fashion Week – which is now in its third year – said the 2020 programme promised a range of eclectic listings featuring all sectors of York life, with many businesses collaborating over events. Inclusivity was an important theme too, she said, adding that organisers wanted to attract models of all ages, shapes and sizes to sign up for its catwalk shows.

This year, silver-haired models Annie Stirk and Rachel Peru are the duo behind the empowering event, Silver & Sassy, while Browns will be hosting a catwalk show alongside Breast Cancer Care, with models who are all living with or have lived with breast cancer.

One of the week’s top attractions, said Angela, would be The Art of Queening – a bold fashion show, premiering the latest collection of London-based costume designer Shoni Wilkinson.

Nicky added: “The event has really grown since our launch, and this year we have even more diversity across our range of events. We have new brands taking part, new venues and some exciting surprise guests.”

Angela said one of the hallmarks of Fashion Week's success was its collaborative nature, adding that a myriad of businesses pulled together to put on events. Working together remained the ethos behind the week, she said, and allowed scores of businesses to get involved, everything from bars and restaurants to hairdressers and make-up artists, as well as museums and galleries. Around 70 per cent of businesses taking part are independent.

York Fashion Week has been supported financially by the York BID and sponsorship, but the team is on the lookout for additional sponsorship for 2020 and beyond, said Angela.

To check out the full programme and buy tickets, visit yorkfashionweek.co.uk