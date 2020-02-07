A MAN who posted a sexual picture of his now ex-girlfriend on Facebook because she wouldn't meet him at a pub has been jailed.

The woman told Harry William Elmer-Foster it was too late in the evening to go out, said Michael Cahill, prosecuting.

After she had told him no a number of times, he posted the photo, which did not include the woman's head, on Facebook.

"I was embarrassed, I felt sick with nerves, It made me feel so degraded," she told York Crown Court in a victim personal statement.

She said she now felt self-conscious because she didn't know who had seen it and knew people still had access to the photo, even though Elmer-Foster had removed it from his Facebook page.

"It is always in the back of my head what happened. I no longer use social media to post comments," she said.

Elmer-Foster, 21, of Cayley Close, Clifton, pleaded guilty to revenge porn and failure to attend court on January 7 when his case was initially listed for sentence.

He was jailed for 10 months and two weeks.

He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the revenge porn victim directly or indirectly and from making any post about her on social media or the internet.

It is his second domestic offence - in 2017 he was convicted of breaching an order not to molest a second woman.

For Elmer-Foster, Fiona Clancy said he had been frustrated.

She made allegations about the woman and the relationship, which the defence barrister said had become "toxic".

The photo was only on Facebook for two or three minutes, she said.

Elmer-Foster had posted it, taken a screenshot which he had sent to the victim and then had then taken it down, she said.

"In temper he was trying to get his own back," she said.

On his release Elmer-Foster planned to get an apprenticeship in engineering or car mechanics.

The police cannot say how long the photo was on Facebook, York Crown Court said.