In reply to Chris Clayton (‘Europe’s largest gas power station? Please no’, Letters, February 5) I would point out that after March 2020, there will only be four coal fired generation units remaining, one each at West Burton and Ratcliffe in Nottinghamshire and two at Drax. They must be closed by 2024.

Just because 18GW of new gas fired capacity has been authorised does not mean it will be built. A generating company will only use an existing gas fired plant or build a new one if they have a contract to supply electricity derived from gas. Such contracts will become as rare as hens’ teeth in the future as more and more generating capacity based on renewables comes on line.